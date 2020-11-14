UCSB Police continue investigation into suspicious death at Campus Point

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The UC Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a suspicious death that happened Thursday night near Campus Point at UCSB.

The investigation began after an assault reportedly took place around 5:14 p.m. Thursday near Lagoon Road.

At the scene, police said they found an unconscious man in his 50's near the Campus Point bluffs. There was another person trying to help the man.

Officers started providing life-saving efforts while waiting for Santa Barbara County Fire medics to arrive, but the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

UC Police detectives began investigating what led up to the man's death, determining there was some type of verbal or physical exchange that had taken place between him and another person.

Based on these findings, the death was considered suspicious by police. They began collecting forensic evidence and witness descriptions of the event and a possible suspect.

Police requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in their search for the individual involved in the possible fight.

This is when UCSB police released an emergency alert describing the suspect as a white man in his early 40's with ashen-brown hair and a three-day-long beard. The man had been seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a brown guitar.

By 8:30 p.m., police announced they had located and detained one person of interest. That person is now being interviewed by detectives who will determine if they were involved in the suspicious death.

UC police want to let the public know that there is no current threat to campus community.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact UCSB Police at 805-893-3446.