UCSB police searching for man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara police announced they are searching for a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday evening.

Police requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as they search for the suspect.

They described him as being white, in his early 40's, about six feet tall with a medium build. He is described as having ashen-brown hair with a beard. He was reportedly wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans and is carrying a brown guitar.

Police are searching for the suspect around Campus Point.

It is unclear if there are multiple victims or how severe their injuries are.

If you happen to see this man, you should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

