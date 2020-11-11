Woman surrenders to SB police after domestic dispute brings out SWAT Team

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A domestic dispute at a home near Westmont College led to a large law enforcement response on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation ended hours later when a woman, who had barricaded herself inside the home, peacefully surrendered to police before being taken into custody.

The incident took place on the 700 block of Westmont Road, in the city of Santa Barbara, near Montecito. The block was shut down by law enforcement for several hours, beginning around 1:30 p.m.

A SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Response Team (CNRT) joined Santa Barbara Police officers and County Sheriff's Deputies at the scene.

Anthony Wagner of the Santa Barbara Police Department says the woman will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other domestic-related charges.

"It looks like it was a chaotic domestic dispute in which the spouse was able to exit the home," Wagner said.

The woman then remained inside and refused to listen to officers' commands, according to Wagner.

Eventually, Wagner said, the SWAT Team and CNRT were able to deescalate the situation. The woman surrendered just after 5 p.m.

"When we do deploy our SWAT Team or Crisis Negotiators, we're doing everything within our power to preserve the sanctity of life through deescalation," Wagner said. "When we deploy these resources, [we] have time on our hands. And we can wait out the subject so that they can start thinking clearer and make a decision for the safety of everyone involved."

Wagner says the police department arrested the woman on a warrant obtained from a Santa Barbara judge Wednesday afternoon, after officers initially responded to the incident.