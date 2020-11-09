Ventura PD: suspect shot by officer had pointed his gun at police during pursuit

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department released an update on their investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Ventura police became involved in the vehicle pursuit of a shooting suspect that had fled from Oxnard into the city. Police have not yet released information about the shooting that led up to this pursuit.

Officers deployed two spike strips in an effort to stop the suspect vehicle. After a review of video, witness statements and and physical evidence, investigators determined the suspect's car had crashed into a fence on the northside of Harbor Boulevard, near Seaward Avenue.

The suspect then reportedly got out of his car and ran from the scene while an officer chased after him.

Police said the suspect had a handgun in his hand during the pursuit and, within seconds, fired the weapon before pointing it at the officer.

The officer then fired his own handgun, striking the suspect twice.

Fire medics and an ambulance were then requested to the scene to assess the suspect's wounds. Ventura PD officers reportedly provided immediate medical aid to the suspect at the scene until EMS arrived and took over. The suspect was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Javier Magana.

This incident remains under investigation.