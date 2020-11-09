Santa Paula woman arrested in alleged domestic dispute that resulted in stabbing

Crime

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Santa Paula police arrested a 29-year-old woman who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend last week in an alleged domestic dispute.

On Monday, Nov. 2, police responded to the 200 block of S. 11th Street for a domestic dispute. On arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his lower body.

The man told police he was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend who was armed with a knife.

On the following Monday, Santa Paula police detectives issued a search warrant at the woman's home. The 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident, police said.

She was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail and faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Santa Paula police.