Police investigating shots fired at Grover Beach home

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Grover Beach police are investigating after shots were fired at a home Monday evening.

The reports came in around 4 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Ritchie Road. The roadway is blocked at this time.

Police said it appears an argument took place inside the home when a man fired a gun twice.

There have been no reports of gun-related injuries, however, police said the man is refusing to speak with them and may still be armed.

NewsChannel 12 is at the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.