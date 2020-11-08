San Luis Obispo man arrested after stabbing, attempted murder

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo police are investigating an attempted murder that resulted in the arrest of one man on Saturday.

The police department received reports of a stabbing Saturday at 12:29 p.m. on the 3500 block of Broad Street.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from wounds and obtained a suspect description from him before he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area and located a 28-year-old man who matched the suspect description near the scene. He was detained without incident.

San Luis Obispo Police investigators were then called to the scene to conduct follow-up interviews. These investigators determined the man officers had detained was responsible for wounding the victim.

That man was then arrested for attempted murder and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about this investigation is

encouraged to contact San Luis Obispo Investigator Miguel Lozano at 805‐594‐8011, reference SLOPD case #201107042. Anonymous information may be referred to the Crime Stoppers at (805) 549‐STOP.