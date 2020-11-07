Man who shoved Trump supporter on Halloween arrested for battery, 3 counts of hit and run

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police finally arrested the man who stole a local Trump supporter's hat and flag before shoving him to the ground during a rally on Halloween.

The man had reportedly been verbally harassing people participating in a Trump caravan on the 1300 block of E. Cabrillo Boulevard near East Beach around 3:20 p.m.

Officers said the man ran up to a passing driver and proceeded to take his hat and American flag from his vehicle. The victim then approached the suspect who shoved him to the ground, causing injuries, before running away from the scene as police responded.

The man reportedly fled toward Butterfly Beach and was not located after multiple officers, Harbor Patrol and nearby witnesses helped search for him.

Video captured by multiple bystanders shows the incident take place in its entirety.







Police said, after requesting the public's help, numerous citizens called in to identify the man as a 32-year-old Los Angeles resident.

After investigating, the police department suspected the man was also involved in a triple hit and run that had occurred several hours before the battery incident.

Police explained around 12:15 p.m., they responded to a call regarding a triple hit and run car crash that occurred in the area of North Milpas Street and East Anapamu Street.

During the event, the suspect allegedly drove a silver Land Rover SUV over a curb and into the front of a house, crashing into other objects along the way.

The vehicle sustained major damage, but the driver was able to flee the area in the SUV. Several minutes later, police found the suspect had abandoned the vehicle near East De La Guerra and North Milpas Street.

Santa Barbara Police officers and detectives investigated both incidents further and obtained a warrant for the man's arrest.

However, on Friday, around 10:30 a.m., police said the man voluntarily arrived at the Santa Barbara Police Department with his attorney to turn himself in.

He was immediately arrested and booked without incident at the Santa Barbara County Jail for three counts of misdemeanor hit and run, one count of felony theft from a person and one count felony battery.