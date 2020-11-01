Two Ventura men arrested, one for DUI after short vehicle pursuit

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested two men early Sunday morning after they led officers on a short pursuit through a residential area.

Around 2:44 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of Prospect Street and Olive Street saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.

The officer attempted to pull over the car at Olive Steet and West

Center Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of up to 35 miles per hour through residential streets and lasted for half a mile.

Police said, during the chase, the driver committed multiple vehicle code

violations before stopping at E. Prospect Street and Ventura Avenue.

There, patrol officers arrested both the driver and a passenger without incident.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while the passenger was arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.