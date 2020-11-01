Police seeking to identify man suspected of battery near Santa Barbara beach

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected of injuring a Santa Barbara man near East Beach Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the attack happened around 3:20 p.m. in the road of the 1100 block of E. Cabrillo Boulevard near the East Beach Volleyball Courts.

The suspect was reportedly a beach-goer who had been harassing multiple people on the beach and passing drivers.

Officers said the man suddenly attacked another man after taking his hat and an American flag that was affixed to his car.

The battery suspect then fled the scene toward Butterfly Beach.

Police said multiple officers, Harbor Patrol and several citizens searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

The man is described as being white, in his thirties, standing at about 6-feet-tall with a thin to medium build. He also has brown hair, green or blue eyes and tattoos down both arms.

The man was wearing dark colored swim shorts with no shirt, and no shoes at the time of the attack.

Police said the man was seen with a woman who is described as being white, about 25 to 30 years old with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a pink and blue bathing suit as shown in the below image provided by police.

Investigators determined the battery suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2346.