Police seek to identify man who took driver’s hat, shoved him during Trump Rally near Santa Barbara beach

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected of injuring a Santa Barbara man near East Beach Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the attack happened around 3:20 p.m. in the roadway on the 1100 block of E. Cabrillo Boulevard near the East Beach Volleyball Courts.

The suspect was reportedly a beach-goer who had been harassing multiple people on the beach and passing drivers, many of which were participating in the Trump Rally that drove through the State Street area that day.

Officers said the man took a passing driver's hat and American flag from his car. Provided video shows the victim approached the suspect who then shoved him to the ground, causing injuries.







A police officer who was very close to the incident immediately drove up to the suspect, however, the man ran from the area toward Butterfly Beach.

Multiple officers, Harbor Patrol and several citizens searched for the man, but he was not found.

The man is described as being white, in his thirties, standing at about 6-feet-tall with a thin to medium build. He was noted as having brown hair, green or blue eyes and tattoos down both arms.

The man was wearing dark colored swim shorts with no shirt, and no shoes at the time of the attack.

Police said the man was seen with a woman who is described as being white, about 25 to 30 years old with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a pink and blue bathing suit as shown in the below image provided by police.

Investigators determined the battery suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2346.