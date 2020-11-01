Man surrenders to police after barricading inside Santa Barbara hotel room

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A man surrender to Santa Barbara police Sunday morning after a six-hour standoff inside a hotel room that started Saturday night.

Officers said around 11:57 p.m., a worker at the Montecito Inn on the 1200 Block of Coast Village Road called the police station saying a woman had run into their lobby claiming her boyfriend hurt her and she needed help immediately.

Responding officers determined the woman had been in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. When trying to contact the boyfriend, however, he barricaded himself inside their hotel room and refused to cooperate.

The investigation revealed that the 37-year-old San Clemente man had battered and verbally threatened his girlfriend. He also reportedly took out a weapon and showed it to the woman, making possible criminal threats.

The woman said she was able to escape the room and get help while the man was distracted by something. She sustained moderate injuries as a result of the dispute.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the hotel to speak with the man while he was barricaded.

For a few hours the man was reportedly uncooperative, but around 4 a.m. he agreed to interact by cell phone.

About six hours after the start of the standoff, the man finally surrendered to police without further incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges including domestic battery, criminal threats, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and brandishing a weapon.