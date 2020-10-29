Skip to Content
Santa Maria police looking to identify suspect in multiple armed robberies

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in several armed robberies at local liquor stores.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating several armed robberies at liquor stores and is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

The armed robberies have taken place over a two-month period in Santa Maria.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man captured on security footage during one of the robberies. Police say he is possibly in his mid to late 30s with a medium build. He was armed with a handgun and on multiple occasions pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police say the same man is believed to have robbed three businesses throughout the City of Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to call 911. The public is told to not approach him.

For any tips that could lead to the man's arrest, you can call the SMPD tip line at 80-928-3781.

