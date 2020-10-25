Man found stabbed on State Street in Santa Barbara, suspect arrested

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police responded to a stabbing that occurred along State Street Sunday morning.

Officers said the call came in around 8 a.m. They responded to the 1100 block of State where they found one man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. While his current condition is unclear, officers said the man was alert when they contacted him at the scene.

Police spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses who helped to identify another man as the suspect. Thanks to officers' quick response, the suspect was still at the scene where he was arrested and booked at the County Main Jail.

Officers are continuing to investigate the dispute that led up to this incident. It is unclear what the motive or weapon were at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.