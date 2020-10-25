At least one injured in Oxnard shooting, police searching for suspects

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are on scene investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was called in around 4:02 p.m.

Officers responded to the 900 block of West Gonzales Road where they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

It is unclear if there are more victims.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. However, a black vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Investigators remain on the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.

