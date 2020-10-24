Man hospitalized after shooting in Ventura, police investigating

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday morning.

The incident was called in around 9:11 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Goodman Street and Sullivan Street in Ventura where they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was assessed at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unclear.

Officers said no suspects were found at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.