Man arrested for narcotics sales after teen dies from overdose in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested one man on Friday after investigating the overdose death of a teen in August.

Officers said a 16-year-old girl was found overdosing in an alley behind a home in the 1100 block of South J Street on Aug. 18. She later passed away at the hospital.

Detectives from the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into the overdose death and discovered that the girl had overdosed on Alprazolam, commonly referred to as Xanax.

Detectives ultimately identified a 22-year-old Oxnard man as being involved in the sales of Xanax, possibly to the teen girl.

On Friday, detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at the man's residence, but the man refused to open his front door.

Officers said he then began flushing several bottles of Alprazolam (Xanax) down the toilet in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Detectives forced their way into the home and detained the man. They continued a search of the house and found a 17-year-old girl hiding in a locked bathroom.

Detectives also located a large quantity of Alprazolam (Xanax), Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, packaging material, a scale, and cash consistent with the sale of narcotics.

The man was then arrested on charges for possession of Xanax for sale, Possession of Fentanyl and Cocaine for sale, Possession of Marijuana for sale, destroying evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a $350,000 bail.

The 17-year-old girl was released to her parents.

The Oxnard Police Department said it is committed to reducing drug overdoses in the City of Oxnard.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or through their website www.oxnardpd.org.