Deputies seek public’s help to identify Carpinteria robbery suspect

Crime

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify the suspect involved in a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Carpinteria that took place in September.

Deputies received reports of the robbery around 12:17 p.m. on Sept. 23.

By the time they arrived at the store in Casitas Plaza, the suspect had reportedly fled the scene.

Detectives conducted a followup investigation and are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of medium build with tattoos on his arms and legs.

The suspect is also believed to be associated with a white Ford Flex with a sunroof.



(Photos: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the suspect was armed during the robbery and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the sheriff's tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.