Police searching for climber who trespassed on Morro Rock

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police are searching for a climber who trespassed onto Morro Rock Saturday evening.

Morro Rock stands as a 576-foot-tall landmark on the coast of Morro Bay. The volcanic peak is one of nine similar rocks along the Central Coast.

While visitors are allowed to drive up to the base of the rock, climbing it is prohibited by law.

Police said they received reports of a climber trespassing on the rock on Saturday but were unable to locate the person by sundown.

However, the search is back underway on Sunday.

If you happen to know or see anything in connection to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Morro Bay Police Station by dialing (805) 772-6225.