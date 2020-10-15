Two assaulted with deadly weapon during large fight at party near Santa Barbara

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating a large fight that broke out at a party near Santa Barbara and left two people injured.

The sheriff's office said they received a call regarding the two victims at 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies, fire personnel and medics quickly responded to a vacation rental on the 2000 block of N. San Marcos Road.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered two people had been attacked with a deadly weapon during a party at the rental. They were being treated at a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives and Forensics Technicians were called to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office said details surrounding the fight, including the type of weapon used and suspect's identity, are being withheld as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the fight is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (805) 681-4150. To remain anonymous, you can contact the sheriff's tip line at (805) 681-4171 or submit information online at SBSheriff.org