Registered sex offender arrested for illegal marijuana sales in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau and the Cannabis Compliance Team arrested a man on Wednesday after they found him in possession of cannabis products for sales without a license.

At around 4 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Donovan Road and McClelland Street in the City of Santa Maria.

During the stop, deputies identified the driver as an active parolee and registered sex offender.

Detectives decided to conduct a search of the man's vehicle and found him to be in possession of a large amount of packaged cannabis-infused candy, processed cannabis flower, concentrated cannabis and cannabis vape products. All of these items appeared to be for sales.

Deputies learned that the 28-year-old driver did not have a California Bureau of Cannabis Control retail or sales license.

He was ultimately arrested for possession of marijuana for sales with a prior and was booked at the county's main jail. He is being held without bail for violating his parole.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team would like to remind parents to check and monitor all of their children’s candy, especially as we approach Halloween. These cannabis infused products are intentionally packaged to resemble normal candy and can easily be mistaken.