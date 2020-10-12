Two men arrested for burglary after 2-hour search in Santa Maria Valley

Crime

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men for commercial burglary following a two-hour search in the Santa Maria Valley on Sunday.

Deputies received the 911 call round 4:36 p.m. and responded to a business on the 4200 block of Dominion Road, an area east of Orcutt and west of Sisquoc.

Upon arriving, deputies said they found the door to the business slightly open. Within minutes, two men were seen running out of the backside of the business.

Deputies called for assistance and a County Air Support helicopter responded alongside Deputy Moore with K9 Unit Zeke and CHP officers.

Crews searched the area for two hours until Deputy Moore and K9 Zeke tracked down the suspects who were lying in a ditch about one mile away from the scene.

Deputies contacted and arrested the two men before booking them at the Lompoc Jail for commercial burglary. The men were then released back into the community on the state's zero bail order during the pandemic.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspects was found at the scene and towed. Inside, deputies found multiple items believed to be stolen from the business.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.