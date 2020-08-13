Oxnard man sentenced to life without parole for murder, rape of 81-year-old woman

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. – An Oxnard man was sentenced to life without parole in the murder and rape of an Oxnard woman in 1980.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 59-year-old Lenard Chester of Oxnard was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by a Ventura County Judge.

Chester was found guilty by a jury on June 22 for the killing and the rape of an 81-year-old Oxnard woman in 1980.

The jury determined that the murder was committed while in the commission of rape and burglary.

The DA said Chester beat and raped the woman between the evening of November 30 and the morning of December 1 in 1980.

The woman, Leah Bullis, later died at the hospital. Bullis' murder would go unsolved for nearly 40 years

In 2018, Chester was identified using forensic DNA analysis.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.