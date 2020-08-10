Carpinteria crime drops across the board in 2019

Crime

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The annual crime report for Carpinteria shows a drop in every major category in 2019.

The presentation will be made by the Sant aBarbara County Sheriff's Department at tonight's city council meeting.

The Sheriff's Office serves at the Police Department in Carpinteria under a contract agreement.

In the last ten years, Carpinteria has had only one homicide. That took place in 2019.

Overall in major crimes, including homicide, burglary, grand theft, larceny, motor vehicle theft, aggravated assault and robbery, the numbers are down 27 percent.

The number of auto thefts, 20 was the lowest in the last three years which has had a total of 74.

There were 9206 calls for service.

Watch tonight for full coverage on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 News.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)