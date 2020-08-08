Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police, fire and CHP responded to an overturned truck crash at East Donovan Road and Canyon Road in Santa Maria.

The call came in around 7:39 p.m. Friday evening. Police said several witnesses reported that the truck was being driven recklessly prior to the crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 17-year-old boy with an 18-year-old, identified as William Barnes, walking away from the crash on Donovan Road near Carlotti Drive. Both suspects are from Bakersfield.

Police investigated the incident and determined that the truck was stolen from a rental service called Quinn Company on Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.

Both young men were arrested and charged for hit and run, vandalism, burglary and for driving a stolen vehicle.

The 17-year-old sustained cuts to his face and hands in the crash. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released to his family.

Barnes was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.