Police continue investigation into shooting that left one teen dead in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police continue to investigate a shooting that took place Friday night and left one teenager with fatal wounds.

Officers received reports of multiple gunshots heard around the 700 block of North E Street just before 9 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a 15-year-old boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the rear of his body.

The teen was immediately transported to a Lompoc hospital, but ultimately passed away from his wounds.

Lompoc police said this attack appears to be gang-related. Officers said they are searching for multiple suspects.

At this time, police urge everyone within the surrounding area of the shooting to check their surveillance cameras for anything that could be connected to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspects is urged to contact police immediately.