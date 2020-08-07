Police arrest alleged teen gang member for firearm violation

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a 17-year-old alleged gang member Thursday evening for various firearm violations. The teen was pulled over for a traffic violation on South J Street at Linden Drive in Oxnard. Officers learned he was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon and proceeded to search his residence.

Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his bedroom, according to police.

The Oxnard Gang Unit says it is committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence by enforcing laws specifically targeting documented gang members. Tips car be made anonymously by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

The 17-year-old was not identified because of his age.