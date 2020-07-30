Retired SB County deputy probation officer arrested for allegedly embezzling over $500,000

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Thursday that a felony complaint is being filed against a retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy probation officer for the embezzlement of over $500,000 in funds.

64-year-old Manuel Edward Torres was arrested Wednesday, July 29 in Santa Maria. He will face a 15-count felony complaint on Friday that includes the grand theft of monies, the misappropriation of public funds, forgery and false impersonation.

Dudley said Torres has allegedly taken over $500,000 from the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association.

These crimes reportedly took place over the past 10 years between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019.

The DA's Office said Torres is also being charged with three counts of failure to file an income tax return and eight counts of filing a false income tax return.

Torres' arraignment will take place on Friday in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court. His bail was set at $500,000.