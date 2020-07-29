Lompoc police identify man killed in shooting

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed Monday in an apparent gang-related shooting.

Police say Francisco Garcia, 30, from Lompoc was the man shot and killed on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue near North O Street Monday night.

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. Officers found Garcia suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lompoc Police Detective Sergeant Vincent Magallon said Tuesday that police believe the shooting was gang-related, but that detectives don't believe Garcia was specifically targeted.

Police said Tuesday that they have acquired some surveillance video from the area, but they are hoping to receive more from anyone in the public who might have video of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.