Lompoc police investigating homicide near Chestnut Avenue and O Street

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Detectives with the Lompoc Police Department are investigating a homicide Monday evening.

Police said the incident occurred on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue near O Street.

At the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered to the victim, but they sadly passed away from their wound.

Police sent out an announcement around 9:57 p.m., however, multiple residents reported hearing gunshots in the area around 8 p.m.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.