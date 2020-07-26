Two suspects arrested for allegedly beating man while trying to steal his vehicle

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies in Goleta after they allegedly cornered a man and beat him in an attempt to steal his vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies received a 911 call around 9:43 a.m. Sunday morning stating that a man had a gun at a hotel in the 6800 block of Hollister Avenue.

Upon arriving, deputies found two individuals fleeing the area on foot about a block away from the hotel. After searching the area, deputies located a hidden replica Glock pellet gun and luggage that had reportedly been taken from a hotel room.

Deputies contacted a victim at the scene who said the two suspects, a man and woman, had followed him to his hotel room, closed the door behind them and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The victim said he refused to give them his keys and one of the suspects beat him with the replica Glock. The victim said he was able to fight his way out of the hotel room and run to the parking lot where witnesses called 911.

After speaking with the victim, deputies searched his hotel room where they found objects that had been left behind by the suspects. This included equipment that deputies say indicate the crime was planned.

Deputies said the victim suffered moderate injuries, but did not require immediate medical attention.

Deputies arrested the two suspects identified as 43-year-old Kelly Espinoza of Pico Rivera and 20-year-old John Chavez Hernandez of Covina.

Both Rivera and Hernandez were booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. Rivera was charged with false imprisonment, burglary, conspiracy and robbery. Her bail was set at $50,000. Hernandez was charged with burglary, conspiracy, robbery and assault with a firearm. His bail was also set at $50,000.