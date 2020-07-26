Man arrested for burglary, vandalism after refusing to leave Isla Vista apartment on Friday

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he broke into a rental property in Isla Vista on Friday and refused to leave.

The owners of the apartment were reportedly checking the property to make sure it was ready for the upcoming school year when they discovered a man squatting inside the building, refusing to let them inside.

The landlord requested deputies come to the 800 block of Camino Del Sur and remove the man around 12:01 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they entered the apartment and found all of the rooms empty, however, the bathroom door was locked.

Deputies said they called through the bathroom door, but the man, later identified as 51-year-old Donald Cameron of Santa Barbara, made it clear that he did not want to leave.

More deputies and a K9 Unit responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the apartment, asking neighbors to evacuate the area temporarily for their safety.

The Sheriff's Office told our on-scene reporter that deputies continued negotiating with Cameron through the bathroom window for about an hour and 20 minutes. When Cameron still refused to leave, deputies had a friend speak with him to see if he would leave the premises peacefully. Cameron continued to resist.

At this point, deputies decided to try using pepper spray to encourage Cameron to surrender. Two rounds of the spray, also known as oleoresin capsicum, were thrown through the bathroom window. Deputies said Cameron immediately exited the bathroom.

Cameron was arrested by deputies inside the apartment. He received medical attention at the scene for exposure to pepper spray before being booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for burglary, vandalism and obstructing a peace officer. His bail was set at $50,000.