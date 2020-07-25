Ventura County probationers arrested for drug and gun-related crimes

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit arrested multiple probationers at a Ventura home on Thursday for narcotics-related crimes.

During an investigation, detectives identified Jordan Yanez, 26, as a narcotics dealer selling narcotics out of his residence.

Police contacted Yanez and several other known Ventura County probationers at his residence in the 200 Block of Homer Avenue on Thursday.

Detectives then served a search warrant for Yanez’ residence. During the search, police said two illegal handguns, ammunition and narcotics packaged for sales were found in the house.

Yanez was arrested at the scene for illegal firearm transfer and the possession of narcotics for sales.

The other known probationers were arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and other narcotics-related offenses.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who has any information regarding gang-related crimes, illegal firearm possession and/or any serious criminal matter, to contact the Sheriff’s Gang Unit

at (805) 654-2856.