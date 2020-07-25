Teen arrested for robbery at Silver Strand Beach in May

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A 17-year-old from Oxnard was arrested Friday after detectives determined they were the primary suspect in the robbery of a couple at Silver Strand Beach in May.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a young man and woman from Camarillo were at Silver Strand Beach on May 12 around 2:30 a.m. The couple was admiring the beach's bioluminescent waves when they were suddenly approached by a group.

The group reportedly brandished knives and demanded the couple's cellphone and property. In fear for their safety, the man handed over his cellphone. The Sheriff's Office said after they took the phone, the group fled the area toward Ocean Drive.

The couple submitted a report to law enforcement and an investigation ensued.

During the investigation, detectives served multiple search warrants and interviews when they discovered that similar crimes had been committed in Oxnard.

Detectives identified a potential suspect who was previously arrested and compared their photo to surveillance footage from a robbery in Oxnard near the Target at The Collection.

Oxnard police contacted the victims of that robbery and they positively identified the 17-year-old as the person who committed the robbery against them.

Oxnard Police Detectives then arrested the teen who was already in police custody for an unrelated offense at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.

Sheriff’s Gang Unit Detectives completed their investigation and determined the 17-year-old was the primary suspect in the May 12 robbery. Detectives arrested the teen on Friday.