Camarillo man pleads guilty to four counts of child molestation

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that a Camarillo man pled guilty on Friday to four counts of child molestation against three victims.

Camarillo resident Ryan Andrew Gyurkovitz, 43, specifically pled guilty to three counts of forcible lewd conduct with a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 14.

Gyurkovitz' sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

The District Attorney said Gyurkovitz is expected to be sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison.

This case was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault and Family Protection Unit.