Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 11:03 am

Lompoc police investigating shooting at East Airport Avenue and North 4th Street

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North 4th Street Saturday evening.

Police said they received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection around 5:41 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving, police investigated and said they located evidence that a shooting had occurred, however, no victims or suspects were found.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

Santa Maria - North County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply