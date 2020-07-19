Lompoc police investigating shooting at East Airport Avenue and North 4th Street

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North 4th Street Saturday evening.

Police said they received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection around 5:41 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving, police investigated and said they located evidence that a shooting had occurred, however, no victims or suspects were found.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department.