Port Hueneme police arrest man in connection to stabbing attack on Hemlock Street

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police received a report of a stabbing from a St. John’s Hospital staff member after a victim arrived in the Emergency Room around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim told officers that he had been sleeping inside his vehicle on Hemlock Street near Seaside Drive when he was woken up by a man, later identified as 18-year-old Jesus Sandoval.

The victim said Sandoval gained entry to his vehicle and began beating him. Sandoval then pulled the victim out of his vehicle and continued beating him on the ground.

While attacking him, Sandoval reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim one time in his lower back before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the victim's injuries were considered non-life threatening. He was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Port Hueneme officers patrolled the area of the attack and quickly spotted a suspicious vehicle on the 2600 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. During their conversation, officers reportedly spotted a semi-automatic handgun inside the car. The occupants were then asked to exit their vehicle while police conducted a search.

Police said they located a loaded 9mm, semi-automatic handgun next to a knife with blood on it inside the car.

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested, one being Jesus Sandoval.

Charges included possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of personal information or credit cards belonging to others, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Sandoval was also charged for assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Ventura County Jail.