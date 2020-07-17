Police serve arrest warrant at Santa Maria residence

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are working alongside city firefighters and AMR to serve an arrest warrant at a residence.

Police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Thornburg Street and Battles Road Friday afternoon.

They are searching for a potential homicide suspect. The search began around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers are reportedly calling out to the residence using a PA system.

Police cars are blocking both streets at this time.

NewsChannel 12 is live at the scene.