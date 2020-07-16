Skip to Content
Santa Maria police make quick work of stolen SUV report

Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police officers made quick work of a stolen vehicle arrest on Thursday.

Officers were close by when an SUV was reported stolen from the area of Carmen Lane and Broadway.

SMPD said a traffic officer was the first to spot the SUV leaving the area and quickly requested assistance.

Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. Fortunately, the driver pulled over and officers were able to arrest suspect Jesus Martinez Arellano, 21, without incident.

Jesus Martinez Arellano, 21

Martinez Arellano was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Santa Maria police would like to remind community members to always take their keys with them after exiting their vehicle.

