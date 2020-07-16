Oxnard man arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was involved in the sales of narcotics throughout Ventura County.

Deputies arrested Eldred Harper, 49, of Oxnard on Wednesday.

Members of the sheriff's narcotics street team have been investigating Harper since June for his alleged connection to a string of illegal narcotics sales in Oxnard.

Detectives conducted surveillance and obtained a search warrant for his home on Graves Avenue in Oxnard.

On Wednesday, Harper was detained as he left his home. Detectives searched his home and seized approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, 67 unprescribed Xanax pills, and money believed to be proceeds from selling drugs.

Following the search, Harper was arrested and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

He now awaits charges for selling narcotics. His bail was set at $120,000.