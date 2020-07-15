San Luis Obispo man accused of multiple shootings over last year

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on various gun charges related to multiple shootings throughout the area.

Police arrested Guy Wicks, 59, of San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Police searched a creek near Elks Lane and located Wicks. Police say there was evidence linking Wicks to an AR15 rifle that was found hidden in the area.

SLO PD have been investigating multiple shootings in the Elks Lane area dating back to October 2019.

Between October and March of this year, police received eight reports of shots being fired in the area, including one report of shots being fired at an unoccupied motorhome.

On March 19, police responded to the area once again for a report of a shooting, this time at an occupied home. Police found a large pipe at the property that appeared to be struck by a single bullet.

Police searched the area and the adjacent riverbed but were unable to locate a suspect.

In the following months, police received seven more reports of shootings in the area.

On Wednesday, police searched the riverbed once again, but this time they located a suspect in the shootings.

Police say they found evidence that links Wicks to shootings at the motorhome and the occupied home.

Wicks, who is a felon, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He faces likely charges for possession of an assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine, as well as charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported in any of these alleged shootings.