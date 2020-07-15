Camarillo gang member pleads guilty to Newbury Park killing

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - 22-year-old Caden Crowell from Camarillo pled guilty to the killing of 19-year-old David Smith. Crowell also admitted to personally using a firearm during the murder.

District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced the plea in the first-degree murder case.

On November 30, 2017, Crowell fired one shot from a car, killing Smith while he was riding a skateboard down the street. Smith was shot near Calle Diamonte and Avenida del Platino and died at the scene.

Crowell will be sentenced on October 22 at Ventura County Superior Court. Crowell is facing 50-years to life in prison. He is being held in the Ventura County jail without bail.