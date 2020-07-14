Morro Bay man accused of attacking man with metal sign

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A Morro Bay man was arrested Friday, accused of assaulting another man with a metal sign.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Embarcadero Road.

A man told police he was throwing away garbage at a dumpster while another man, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Lee Hicks, was digging through a nearby trash receptacle.

Police say an argument began and when the man walked away, Hicks pulled a metal sign out of the garbage and struck the man on the side of his face. The man suffered a serious cut to his ear, police said.

Hicks then fled the area on foot, but was later apprehended by police. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo where he awaits charges for assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession and outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.