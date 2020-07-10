Santa Barbara County Grand Jury publishes results on gang violence

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury has released results of a study on gang violence.

The grand jury found response to gang activity has shifted strategy, primarily with how law enforcement agencies address underage gang members.

They found agencies are split on how to deal with juvenile gang members; either offering rehabilitation or trying to hold them accountable.

The grand jury recommended all law enforcement agencies working with at-risk youth to meet regularly to continue the discussion and decide on a best course of action.

The complete 19-page grand jury report can be found here.