Man arrested in connection to January stabbing in Arroyo Grande

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place in January in Arroyo Grande.

On Wednesday, police arrested 43-year-old Michael Angel Galindo in connection to the stabbing that seriously injured a man.

The stabbing took place January 20 on the 400 block of South Elm Street. Police responded to the area and found a man who suffered multiple life-threatening stab wounds. The attacker fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Police continued to investigate the stabbing and later identified Galindo as the primary suspect.

Galindo was arrested and will face charges for assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury and violating his parole.