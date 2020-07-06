Lompoc police investigate double stabbing on North M Street

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Monday morning on the 100 block of North M Street.

Officers received the call around 11:48 a.m.

Upon arriving, police discovered a man and woman in their 20s both suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

The victims were immediately transported to local hospitals for treatment. Lompoc police said they were last listed as being in stable condition.

Police are urging residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras and contact the Lompoc Police Department if they see anything suspicious or have any information about this incident.