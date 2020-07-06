Fisherman cited for harvesting too many Pismo Clams near Oceano Dunes SVRA

Crime

OCEANO, Calif. - California State Park peace officers cited a fisherman after they found him to be in possession of more Pismo Clams than is allowed by Pismo Beach.

According to the Pismo Beach website, anyone with a saltwater fishing license may dig for Pismo Clams at any beach in the area, however, some guidelines must be followed by state law:

Clams must measure 4.5 inches in diameter before they can be taken,

Undersized clams must immediately be reburied in the same hole they were taken from,

Clams may only be taken between a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset,

Each person may only take 10 clams per day.

The fisherman cited for harvesting clams recently was violating many of these regulations as he was harvesting during the daytime, had more clams than he was legally allowed, and all of his clams were undersized.

State Parks explained the Pismo Clam is a very slow-growing species of clam. Sadly, poaching of this sea creature in the past devastated population numbers along the Central Coast.

The listed guidelines are enforced in an effort to protect the Pismo Clam and help it thrive once again.

State Parks would like to remind the public to learn all rules and regulations for the area you are visiting before you go fishing, or clamming.

If you witness a poaching violation, you can contact the California State Parks tip line at ‪1-888-334-2258.