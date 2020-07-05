Grover Beach, Santa Maria law enforcement receive hundreds of illegal firework calls over holiday weekend
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Santa Maria and Grover Beach police reported receiving dozens of illegal firework calls and handing out dozens of citations over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Twitter, the City of Santa Maria said 202 illegal firework calls were made to the Santa Maria Police Department. Of those calls, a total of 27 citations were handed out.
In Grover Beach, 73 illegal firework calls were made to police over Saturday and Friday and 12 citations were given out.
Citations for illegal fireworks charge a $1,000 fine in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Safe and Sane fireworks are legal in both Grover Beach and Santa Maria, but may only be detonated during certain hours on July 4.
The use of fireworks outside of those specified hours, or the use of non-safe and sane fireworks, will result in a citation and fine.
For more information on where fireworks are legal in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, click here.
Comments