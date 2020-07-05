Grover Beach, Santa Maria law enforcement receive hundreds of illegal firework calls over holiday weekend

Crime

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Santa Maria and Grover Beach police reported receiving dozens of illegal firework calls and handing out dozens of citations over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Twitter, the City of Santa Maria said 202 illegal firework calls were made to the Santa Maria Police Department. Of those calls, a total of 27 citations were handed out.

Through Saturday night, 27 citations so far for illegal fireworks in #SantaMaria and 202 fireworks calls on Saturday to SMPD. Remember, no Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed; they were to be used only between 11am to 11pm on July 4. @SMFDHQ @SMPDHQ — cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) July 5, 2020

In Grover Beach, 73 illegal firework calls were made to police over Saturday and Friday and 12 citations were given out.

In the last 48 hrs officers have responded to 73 illegal fireworks calls & issued citations in the following blocks

600 Longbranch, 1700 Manhattan, 1000, 1200, 1500 Mentone, 900 South 4th, 1500 Brighton, 1100 Brighton,

Mentone Park, 200 N. Oak Park, 1000 Trouville, 1600 Brighton pic.twitter.com/WmgZPbv12X — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) July 5, 2020

Citations for illegal fireworks charge a $1,000 fine in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Safe and Sane fireworks are legal in both Grover Beach and Santa Maria, but may only be detonated during certain hours on July 4.

The use of fireworks outside of those specified hours, or the use of non-safe and sane fireworks, will result in a citation and fine.

For more information on where fireworks are legal in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, click here.