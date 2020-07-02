Santa Maria burglary suspects sentenced to prison

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two people who were arrested for burglarizing an elderly person's home and using stolen cash to make extravagant purchases have been sentenced to prison.

Julio Cesar Bautista, 21, and Jazmin Martinez, 21, both of Santa Maria, were sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The two were arrested in February for the Dec. 28 burglary.

A safe and a large amount of cash was stolen during the burglary.

In the days that followed, the two traveled to Los Angeles and made exorbitant purchases including high-end clothing and expensive hotels.

The pair flaunted some of their purchases on social media.

Bautista was arrested at his home in Santa Maria. Martinez was arrested in Mesa, Arizona and extradited to face charges.

On Wednesday, the two were sentenced to two years in state prison for first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. They've also been ordered to pay full restitution to the elderly victim.

Santa Maria police detectives are still asking for the public's help in recovering any stolen money or property that was purchased using the stolen money. If you have any information, you are urged to contact SMPD Detective Jesse Garcia at 805-928-3781, ext. 1115.