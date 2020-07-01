Murder charges filed in death of Trevon Perry

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - One of the people arrested in connection to the disappearance and death of a Paso Robles man has been charged with murder.

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr., 23, of Paso Robles was charged with the murder of Trevon Perry on Wednesday, according to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Ron is accused of killing Perry with a firearm in March.

Perry was last seen March 15 in Paso Robles. His disappearance was ruled suspicious a few weeks later. A missing person investigation was launched and law enforcement pursued leads that led them to a home in Riverside County where Perry's remains were found.

Ron was arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday. He is set to appear in court on Thursday to face his charges.

A second person, 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory in the murder. Rodriguez posted bail and is scheduled to be appear in court on August 13.